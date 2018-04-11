Senior housing complex to receive major upgrades

A Mid-Michigan apartment complex, that specializes in senior retirement living, is getting some much-needed upgrades.

Residents say the upgrades at the Westchester Village North Apartments in Saginaw Township are overdue.

“I think it’s really neat,” said John Kraemer, tenant. “It gives a fresh look to the apartments.”

Kraemer has lived at the complex for 10 years.

A few doors down from him, Belynda Parcham just arrived.

“I ain’t moving no more,” Parcham said.

Renters will get revamped apartments with new living rooms, kitchens and appliances. Each unit will get central air conditioning.

The roofs on each building are being upgraded as well.

Parcham said her favorite part about the renovation is the bathroom that features a rolling shower.

“Over where I used to live I had to get in a tub. I like walking in the shower,” Parcham said.

Carmen Arizo called the remodel a hit. She has been at the apartments since 1990.

“It’s nicer you know. And I like it, you know. And I know everybody will want to come and live in here, you know. They’re going to enjoy it,” Arizo said.

Management officials said they are overjoyed to give their residents a new home.

“They need a lot of help and I’m happy that we’re able to come in and redo everything and make it brand new,” said Margaret Davie, property manager.

Davie said she was able to utilize a federal program called the four percent income housing tax credit. Investors donate money to the complex, then they can claim the money as a tax write off.

“Everybody wins,” Davie said.

Davie said the apartments are designed for low income seniors. Anyone interested in calling the apartments home should stop by and fill out an application.

Davie said there is a waiting list, but people like Kraemer said his home is worth the wait.

“I think the complex went above and beyond,” Kraemer said.

