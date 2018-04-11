Project aims to turn blight into beauty

The Pollinator Project is heading into its third year in Saginaw’s cathedral district.

The project turns inner city blight into beauty and acres of overgrown weeds into attractive parcels of land.

It’s all thanks to the Saginaw Basin Land Conservancy.

The project started in 2016 and was expanded last year to 50 acres. This year the conservancy plans to clean up 75 acres in three different neighborhoods of the city.

“We’re going to be looking at the northeast section of town, the cathedral district, which is where we are at right now. And also the northwest neighborhood on the west side of town,” said Trevor Edmonds, director of conservation for the group.

The group also plans to eliminate garbage and deadwood from lots.

“And then replanting the sites with different seed mixes to cover the ground with more manageable forms of vegetation that are a lot easier to take care of. And are also beneficial for bees and butterflies and different bird species as well,” Edmonds said.

Benito Jimenez has lived in his neighborhood for years. He cuts down overgrown grass and weeds in empty lots on his own time. He is glad to hear his neighborhood will be a part of Pollinator Project.

“That’d be nice. I used to cut this lot because a friend of mine used to live here. And I used to cut it, but then all of a sudden it just uh, got too dirty,” Jimenez said.

The non-profit groups thanks donations it has received for the projects, along with cooperation from the Saginaw County Land Bank and the city of Saginaw.

