Bay City park to get facelift

A Bay City park will soon get a facelift.

As part of the upgrade, the park will receive a giant sculpture created by a local artist.

“Oh, very exciting. Very exciting. This is going to be a great project and I’m really excited about it,” said Jason Graham, artist.

The sculpture will be displayed in a newly refurbished Realtor Park in Bay City.

The city planning commission gave the OK for the sculpture in a unanimous vote.

“I added a lot of techniques that I’ve been working on over the last several years and the proposal I came up with signifies what they were looking for. And something that I’m really happy with as well,” Graham said.

Graham, from Saginaw, titled his piece “Before the Bay.” He said it will stand 16 feet tall and 6 feet wide. He chose to make it out of corten and stainless steel to hopefully withstand crazy Michigan weather.

“Right when he brought it in I knew that was the piece that we picked. So, I’m very excited. It’s definitely going to make that big bold statement that we really want to make in Bay City,” said Tara Welch, executive director of Studio 23.

Welch helped make the final decision on the perfect piece for the park. She said the sculpture will cost $30,000, which is half of the budget to fix up Realtor Park. But because “Before the Bay” will become such a huge staple in Bay City, Welch said the price tag is well worth it.

“It really represents our area. It’s a depiction of the bay and how the river cuts through our city and so it’s really abstract, but at the same time represents the biggest thing about out city, which is our river,” Welch said.

Once the project is completed, it will stand about 16 feet tall. The project is set to take three months to be built and should be done somewhere around September of this year.

