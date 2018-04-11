Police respond to reports of stabbing in Saginaw - WNEM TV 5

Police respond to reports of stabbing in Saginaw

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Police responded to reports of a stabbing Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on the 3200 block of Sheridan in Saginaw.

Michigan State Police and Saginaw police responded to the scene.

TV5 will update once more information is available.

