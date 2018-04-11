Lions announce preseason schedule

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today the team’s 2018 NFL Preseason opponents, which includes a nationally-televised game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday, August 24 (Week 3, CBS). The Lions open with a road contest against the Oakland Raiders in Week 1 before hosting the New York Giants in Week 2 and Cleveland Browns in Week 4 at Ford Field.

Additional dates and times for Lions preseason games will be announced at a later time.

2018 PRESEASON OPPONENTS

Preseason Week 1 at Oakland Raiders (August 9-12)

In the 2018 NFL Preseason opener, the Lions head to Oakland to face the Raiders in the teams’ third preseason clash since 2012. The Lions and Raiders have met only seven times in the preseason, with Oakland winning the most recent matchup 27-26 in 2014. The Raiders hold the edge in the all-time preseason series with a record of 6-1-0.

Preseason Week 2 vs. New York Giants (August 16-19)

In Preseason Week 2, Detroit welcomes the New York Giants to Ford Field for the first time in the preseason since 2008. The teams have faced off against each other 15 previous times in the preseason, with the Lions holding a 10-4-1 record against the Giants. Detroit won 13-10 in the most recent meeting in 2008.

Preseason Week 3 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (August 24, 8 p.m. ET)

The Lions conclude their preseason road schedule in Week 3 when the team travels to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers. The contest, which will be broadcast nationally on CBS, will mark the first time the two clubs have ever met during the preseason.

Preseason Week 4 vs. Cleveland Browns (August 30-31)

Detroit closes out the 2018 NFL Preseason at home against the Cleveland Browns, marking the first preseason meeting between the two teams since 2014. The Lions and Browns have squared off in the preseason more than any other Lions opponent with 46 meetings to date. Detroit leads the preseason series with a record of 25-20-1.

2018 LIONS REGULAR SEASON OPPONENTS

Home Opponents

Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks

Road Opponents

Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers