Swanson Funeral Home loses license

FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

A local funeral home and its manager is losing their license after a gruesome discovery.

Swanson Funeral Home in Flint was shut down last July after inspectors found maggots on the floor and bodies rotting away.

Last week, the state board of examiners voted to remove the licenses.

A final order is expected to be delivered later this week, according to a Crain's Detroit Business Report.

The owner, O'Neil Swanson II, was also fined more than $34,000 for the offense.

