Fire rips through two Mt. Morris Township condos - WNEM TV 5

Fire rips through two Mt. Morris Township condos

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
MT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

No one was hurt after fire ripped through two Mid-Michigan condos.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday, April 12 on Squire Hill Drive near W. Pierson Road and Elms Road in Mt. Morris Township.

Two condos were damaged in the fire, but everyone made it out safely. 

The Red Cross was called to help, but neighbors and family have already stepped in to help.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.