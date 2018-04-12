Fire rips through two Mt. Morris Township condos

No one was hurt after fire ripped through two Mid-Michigan condos.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday, April 12 on Squire Hill Drive near W. Pierson Road and Elms Road in Mt. Morris Township.

Two condos were damaged in the fire, but everyone made it out safely.

The Red Cross was called to help, but neighbors and family have already stepped in to help.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

