Flint city council to discuss medical marijuana

Flint city council to discuss medical marijuana

FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

The Vehicle City could be looking to go green.

Medical marijuana is expected to be on the top of the special Flint city council's meeting agenda.

Leaders are looking to discuss the future as communities prepare for the state to issue licenses for businesses to sell the drug.

Today's meeting starts at 4 p.m. at City Hall.

