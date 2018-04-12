Fine dining restaurant celebrates grand opening in Midland - WNEM TV 5

Fine dining restaurant celebrates grand opening in Midland

Posted: Updated:
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

A new fine dining spot in Mid-Michigan is ready for you to take a bite.

April 12 is the grand opening of Midland's new restaurant Gratzi.

The Italian eatery will be open for its first dinner to the public at 4 p.m. Thursday.

It's located inside The H Residence on the corner of Ashman and Main.

The restaurant features two levels of seating, with both indoor and outdoor dining options.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.