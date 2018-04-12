Fine dining restaurant celebrates grand opening in Midland

A new fine dining spot in Mid-Michigan is ready for you to take a bite.

April 12 is the grand opening of Midland's new restaurant Gratzi.

The Italian eatery will be open for its first dinner to the public at 4 p.m. Thursday.

It's located inside The H Residence on the corner of Ashman and Main.

The restaurant features two levels of seating, with both indoor and outdoor dining options.

