Michigan awards grants for Upper Peninsula deer habitat

Michigan officials have divided $100,000 among 11 grant recipients for projects to enhance deer habitat in the Upper Peninsula.

The funding was awarded under a competitive program that focuses on non-state lands.

Bill Scullon of the state Department of Natural Resources says the projects will upgrade 850 acres in Menominee, Marquette, Alger, Luce, Iron, Baraga, Ontonagon, Gogebic, Schoolcraft and Mackinac counties.

Grant recipients are required to provide a 25 percent match.

To be eligible, groups must have a mission of promoting wildlife conservation, hunting or both. Among them are sportsmen's clubs, conservation districts, land conservancies and some industrial landowners and private land affiliations.

