Thursday Was a Treat; Weekend Weather Woes Ahead

If you enjoyed yesterday's weather with warmer temperatures and sunshine, you certainly liked today as well, with some temperatures reaching into the upper 60s for the afternoon. A few locations even managed to crack 70!

Enjoy it while you can, as things will become increasingly unsettled going into this weekend. For a complete look at your forecast, check your First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

Weekend Winter Storm

Weather Alerts

Winter Storm Watch: issued for the counties of Alcona, Arenac, Bay, Clare, Gladwin, Huron, Iosco, Isabella, Midland, Ogemaw, Roscommon, Saginaw, Sanilac, and Tuscola from Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon.

For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.

Tonight

Sunshine returned this afternoon, with temperatures soaring in the 60s for portions of Mid-Michigan. Highs today surged into the 60s with some areas reaching the low 70s. It was a very warm, above-average day! Check out current temperatures here.

Today has also been very windy, with winds gusting towards 30 to 40 miles per hour coming from a southwest direction. Sustained winds will be weakening as the evening goes on at around 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 15 miles per hour overnight with a more northwesterly direction.

Low temperatures will dip into the upper 30s overnight with rain showers likely after midnight.

Friday

Breezy conditions return to the forecast with periods of rain and a large temperature spread for Mid-Michigan. High temperatures can be expected in the middle 40s across the Tri-Cities while highs will struggle to reach 40 degrees north of the Bay, and highs in the lower 50s along the I-69 corridor.

As the gray, gloomy day goes on and the temperature cools we'll see a chance at mixed rain and snow, especially late overnight, with the possibility of a very dangerous freezing rain setup heading into our Saturday.

Please be sure to stick with the First Warn 5 Weather Team as we will tirelessly continue to monitor this situation and keep you updated with the latest forecast as we draw closer to the event.

