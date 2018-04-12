Warm Thursday, but wintry weather is coming

If you enjoyed yesterday's weather with warmer temperatures and sunshine, you'll certainly like today as we'll take another jump, with some temperatures reaching the 60s for the afternoon.

Enjoy it while you can, things become increasingly unsettled going into this weekend. For a complete look at your forecast, check your First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

Weekend Winter Storm

Weather Alerts

Winter Storm Watch: issued for the counties of Alcona, Arenac, Bay, Clare, Gladwin, Huron, Iosco, Isabella, Midland, Ogemaw, Roscommon, Saginaw, Sanilac, and Tuscola from Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon.

Today & Tonight

Sunshine has returned this afternoon, with temperatures soaring in the 60s for portions of Mid-Michigan. Highs today will surge into the 50s with some areas reaching the middle 60s. It's a very warm above-average day. Check out current temperatures here.

Today is also very windy, with winds gusting towards 30 to 40 miles per hour coming from the South West direction. Sustained winds will be around 10 to 20 mph. Keep that in mind as you head out for today.

Expect clouds to gradually fill back in once again through the evening commute, but still holding onto some mild temperatures and the winds will become a little more subtle by this evening. Tonight, cloud cover will dominate our skies and it will be accompanied by some scattered rain showers. Possibly hearing some rumbles of thunder. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the middle and upper 30s.

