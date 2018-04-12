Warming up Thursday after morning commute showers

After yesterday morning's snow departed, we had a chance to see the sun and temperatures responded nicely with many areas climbing into the 50s for afternoon highs. If you enjoyed that, you'll certainly like today as we'll take another jump, with some areas reaching into the 60s.

Enjoy it while you can, things become increasingly unsettled going into this weekend. For a complete look at your forecast, check your First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

Weather Alerts

Winter Storm Watch: issued for the counties of Alcona, Arenac, Bay, Clare, Gladwin, Huron, Iosco, Isabella, Midland, Ogemaw, Roscommon, Saginaw, Sanilac, and Tuscola from Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon.

For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.

Today & Tonight

Rain will keep rolling through the area through the morning hours today, moving off to the northeast. We do expect this round of rain to be fairly progressive and we'll start to dry out around lunchtime, if not before that point.

Some of our northernmost areas have seen a bit of a wintry mix this morning, but should make a quick changeover to rain.

Temperatures are already in the middle and upper 30s, even low 40s in a few areas. With this mild start, we should have no trouble seeing highs land in the 50s this afternoon, even reaching the lower and middle 60s especially the Tri-Cities south toward I-69. This would be even more likely in areas that break into some sunshine, which will also feature the greatest odds the farther south you are.

Expect clouds to gradually fill back in once again through the overnight period, with our next round of showers moving in early Friday morning. Lows will stay in the 30s again tonight.

