Police searching for owners of car found abandoned

Authorities are searching for the owner of a vehicle found abandoned in Tuscola County.

The sheriff’s department said the car was impounded Wednesday, April 11. It was found damaged in a DNR parking lot at Swaffer and Washburn Roads.

A suitcase was also found in the area, according to officials.

Police said the car is from Wisconsin and not reported stolen. The owner of the vehicle could not be located.

If you have any information on this vehicle please call 911 and they will report the information to the sheriff’s department.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.