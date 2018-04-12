Police searching for owners of car found abandoned - WNEM TV 5

Police searching for owners of car found abandoned

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: Tuscola County Sheriff's Department Source: Tuscola County Sheriff's Department
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities are searching for the owner of a vehicle found abandoned in Tuscola County.

The sheriff’s department said the car was impounded Wednesday, April 11. It was found damaged in a DNR parking lot at Swaffer and Washburn Roads.

A suitcase was also found in the area, according to officials.  

Police said the car is from Wisconsin and not reported stolen. The owner of the vehicle could not be located.  

If you have any information on this vehicle please call 911 and they will report the information to the sheriff’s department.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.