Tennessee woman says 2-year-old daughter saved her life

A Tennessee woman is thanking her two-year-old daughter for saving her life.

Melissa Leach said her daughter Emma Grace will sometimes sleep in her room with her when she wants “mommy time” or is feeling restless. Those nights, her fiancé will sleep in Emma's room.

Emma's family describes her as a “southern sass pot.”

“She usually never meets a stranger," Leach said.

Like most two-year-olds, she’s not yet potty-trained and is still mastering her ABCs.

But two weeks ago, she showed knowledge beyond her years.

“I’m still in shock," Leach said.

She said she saved her life.

Leach had been fighting off what she thought was a sinus infection combined with her asthma.

She let Emma sleep in bed with her one night since she was acting restless.

“Then about three o’clock [in the morning], I woke up just coughing really bad," Leach said.

She went to the bathroom to clear her throat and when she turned to come back out, she passed out on the floor.

“I remember little bits and pieces, and I remember [Emma] jumping on my back kind of like you would ride a horsey, and I remember her saying, 'Wake up mommy, wake up mommy.'”

“I got on mommy’s back," Emma said.

After that, Leach said she blacked out.

Her fiancé later told her Emma ran into the room he was sleeping in and woke him up.

“He grabs his phone, he’s calling 911 and kind of keeping her at bay," Leach said.

She was rushed in an ambulance to a nearby hospital where she was treated for four days. It turned out to be pneumonia, severe bronchitis and asthma.

Doctors told Leach her breathing was getting cut off from swollen airways, saying she could’ve died if Emma didn’t act so quickly.

“God knew for whatever reason that he needed to wake her up," Leach said.

Leach said her fiancé would’ve slept through it had he been in there like usual.

She points to Emma as their biggest blessing.

