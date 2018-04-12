Snyder to meet with Flint mayor over ending free bottled water

Police said the incident was “domestic in nature.” One person is in custody. Their name has not been released.More >
Police said the incident was “domestic in nature.” One person is in custody. Their name has not been released.More >
A local funeral home and its manager is losing their license after a gruesome discovery. Swanson Funeral Home in Flint was shut down last July after inspectors found maggots on the floor and bodies rotting away.More >
A local funeral home and its manager is losing their license after a gruesome discovery. Swanson Funeral Home in Flint was shut down last July after inspectors found maggots on the floor and bodies rotting away.More >
The urgency comes after a revealing finding in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute which shows rates of colon cancer among people ages 20 to 39 on the rise in both men and women.More >
The urgency comes after a revealing finding in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute which shows rates of colon cancer among people ages 20 to 39 on the rise in both men and women.More >
Conagra Brands is recalling 135,159 pounds of their Salisbury steak products due to possible foreign matter contamination.More >
Conagra Brands is recalling 135,159 pounds of their Salisbury steak products due to possible foreign matter contamination.More >
A Bay City park will soon get a facelift. As part of the upgrade, the park will receive a giant sculpture created by a local artist.More >
A Bay City park will soon get a facelift. As part of the upgrade, the park will receive a giant sculpture created by a local artist.More >
Saginaw police are seeking help identifying two armed robbery suspects.More >
Saginaw police are seeking help identifying two armed robbery suspects.More >
There's always room for pizza - but where do you go to grab a slice?More >
There's always room for pizza - but where do you go to grab a slice?More >
Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder says twin oil pipelines beneath the waterway linking two of the Great Lakes apparently were damaged by the same vessel believed to have caused a recent 600-gallon coolant fluid leak from electric cables.More >
Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder says twin oil pipelines beneath the waterway linking two of the Great Lakes apparently were damaged by the same vessel believed to have caused a recent 600-gallon coolant fluid leak from electric cables.More >
The Trump administration is considering a plan that would allow states to require mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.More >
The Trump administration is considering a plan that would allow states to require mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.More >
A 49-year-old woman has been killed after her vehicle was struck in Port Huron by a speeding car that may have run a red light while fleeing police.More >
A 49-year-old woman has been killed after her vehicle was struck in Port Huron by a speeding car that may have run a red light while fleeing police.More >