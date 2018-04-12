Snyder to meet with Flint mayor over ending free bottled water

Gov. Rick Snyder has agreed to meet with the Flint mayor next week so she can make the case for resupplying the city with free bottled water in person.

Mayor Karen Weaver said she is scheduled to meet with Governor Rick Snyder on Monday, April 16 in Lansing.

The meeting comes after the state decided to close four remaining free bottled water sites in Flint on Tuesday.

Flint families are outraged, saying they still cannot trust the water.

Snyder cited nearly two years of improved water quality in his decision to close the distribution sites.

