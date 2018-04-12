Family says fatal shooting of man by officer was unjustified

Family members of a man who was fatally shot by a suburban Detroit officer after police say he sped away from a traffic stop are calling the shooting unjustified.

Joseph Dedvukaj, an attorney whose niece is married to the driver, tells The Detroit News the Royal Oak officer "basically became the judge, jury and executioner."

Police say the officer pulled over a car Tuesday evening for a traffic violation, but the driver, 27-year-old Antonino Thomas Gordon of Commerce Township, fled and was spotted later in a fast food restaurant drive-thru lane. Police say the officer shot Gordon after he tried to flee again.

Police Chief Corrigan O'Donohue says it's "a tragedy." Police have said Gordon had multiple arrests for drunken driving and disorderly conduct.

The shooting is under investigation.

