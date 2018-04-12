Winter Alerts for the Weekend

A forecast that's about as pure Michigan as it gets. Temperatures found their way into the 70s in some areas on Thursday, but we find ourselves bracing for a powerful winter storm this weekend, that will likely include a significant ice storm.

Things To Know

With all mixing events, small shifts in any number of factors can lead to big changes in exactly how a storm plays out. A change in temperature of one degrees at any level of the atmosphere, or a subtle shift of 10 miles in the storms track can lead to wild swings in the intensity, location, and type of precipitation.

While confidence is high in the latest forecasts, you'll want to keep checking the forecast for updates over the next 3 days. We will pass along any and all updates as they become available.

Article Last Updated: 3:00 PM Friday.

This is a prolonged, long-duration event that will continue into Monday. There may be breaks along the way, and ice/snow/rain accumulations may not come all at once. It is all temperature and location dependent.

Significant impacts on the roads are most likely during the late evening, overnight, and early morning hours of Saturday and Sunday while temperatures are at their coldest. However, be sure to take it easy through all hours of this event.

Weather Alerts

Winter Storm Warning and Watch: issued for the TV5 viewing area from Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon.

Lakeshore Flood Watch in place for Tuscola and Bay county for Saturday and Sunday. Click here for details.

Wind Advisory issued for Huron County.

Storm Timeline

Our impending storm will actually get underway overnight and into Friday morning. Scattered showers developing over Wisconsin and Iowa on the eastern edge of the system, will gradually spread east into Michigan. Rain will generally be light, but could lead to a few slick spots on the AM commute. A stray rumble of thunder won't be out of the question, with lows falling into the upper 30s.

Showers will come at us in waves on Friday, but will be a near-constant presence. They will become increasingly heavy during the afternoon and evening, with a better chance for some included thunderstorms. Already-breezy ENE winds at 10-15 mph may gust higher in thunderstorms. With temps in the low and middle 40s, precipitation will remain in the liquid category throughout the day.

Cooler air will be filtering in from the north, with temperatures falling to the 20s north of the Saginaw Bay on Friday night, and temperatures around the Tri-Cities and Thumb cooling off around 30 degrees.

With the cooler air moving in, it opens the door for rain to change over to sleet, or freezing rain. What falls at your house highly dependent on how our temperatures set up, not only at the surface, but aloft in the upper atmosphere.

The best chances for impacts from sleet or freezing rain will be in the Winter Storm Watch zones and the chances run through Sunday morning. Saturday night is expected to be cooler than Friday night, which will keep the freezing rain threat going, leading to more ice accumulation.

Expect the storm to keep pushing across the area on Sunday, with still a variety of precipitation types possible, dependent on our temperature evolution. Better chances for rain will exist farther south, with sleet and freezing rain possible the farther north you go, with snow in our northern counties. We could expect accumulating snowfall up towards 3" in our northern counties.

We eventually change over to snow late Sunday night into Monday, with the system finally pulling away during the start of next week.

Impacts

Ice accumulations of .25" to .75"+ are possible and even if ice does not accumulate on roads, it's possible it may accumulate on elevated surfaces such as trees or power lines.

A gusty northeast wind will also plague the area throughout the weekend, which combined with ice on trees and power lines, could lead to tree damage and power outages. Gusts of 30-40+ MPH will be possible.

Additionally, the persistent northeast winds Friday through Sunday are likely to result in minor flooding along the shoreline areas of Lake Huron and Saginaw Bay. Residents in flood-prone areas should take preventative action to protect their property as soon as possible.

Slick roads will also be possible in any areas that experience sleet or freezing rain throughout the weekend, especially on untreated roads and elevated surfaces such as bridges/overpasses and entrance/exit ramps.

It may not be a bad idea to test the generator if you have one, just to make sure you're prepared if we do experience any outages.

