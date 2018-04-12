Winter Storm Warning in effect through Sunday

The time to hunker down is now. Rain and thunderstorms will change over to a wintry mix before morphing into a full-fledged ice storm Saturday through Sunday.

Things To Know

With all mixing events, small shifts in any number of factors can lead to big changes in exactly how a storm plays out. A change in temperature of one degrees at any level of the atmosphere, or a subtle shift of 10 miles in the storms track can lead to wild swings in the intensity, location, and type of precipitation.

>>Slideshow: See the hour-by-hour forecast<<

While confidence is high in the latest forecasts, you'll want to keep checking the forecast for updates over the next 3 days. We will pass along any and all updates as they become available.

Article Last Updated: 11:30 PM Friday.

This is a prolonged, long-duration event that will continue into Monday. There may be breaks along the way, and ice/snow/rain accumulations may not come all at once. It is all temperature and location dependent.

Significant impacts on the roads are most likely during the late evening, overnight, and early morning hours of Saturday and Sunday while temperatures are at their coldest. However, be sure to take it easy through all hours of this event.

Weather Alerts

Winter Storm Warning and Watch: issued for the TV5 viewing area from Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon.

Lakeshore Flood Warning in place for Tuscola and Bay Counties for Saturday and Sunday. Click here for details.

Wind Advisory issued for Huron County.

For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.

Storm Timeline

A powerful low pressure system centered over western Iowa will continue its slow eastward drift overnight, with a stalled frontal boundary hanging over the southern Michigan border. That boundary will continue to provide a pathway for rain and scattered thunderstorms to pour in across the region, eventually giving way to an even larger swath of moisture lifting north from the lower Ohio Valley.

While all of this plays out overnight, cold air will begin to seep into the region from the north. This will bring about a gradual changeover from rain to a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and even some snow by daybreak. Temperatures will settle into the low and middle 30s, and level off there throughout Saturday.

The blend of freezing rain and sleet will continue to spread south across Mid-Michigan during the course of Saturday morning, with snow likely to mix in on the north end of Saginaw Bay. There may even be brief, complete changeovers to wet snow in those areas from time to time into Saturday afternoon.

For those of us that see the mixed precipitation, expect it to cycle back and forth rather than continuously falling as either freezing rain, sleet, or snow. Even so, expect a full-blooded ice storm to get underway Saturday into Sunday night, with significant ice accumulations likely into Sunday.

Track rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow all weekend long with our Interactive Radar!

Even with a lull in the precipitation intensity on Saturday night, expect the storm to keep pushing across the area on Sunday. As another push of moisture sets up over the Great Lakes, we'll see freezing rain, sleet, and snow pick back up. There may be a narrow window of plain rain in the afternoon, but how much good that will do us with whatever else has fallen by then is debatable.

We eventually change over to snow late Sunday night into Monday, with the system finally pulling away during the start of next week.

Impacts by Category

Ice

Icing potential will increase as you head north. The buildup of ice will add a tremendous amount of weight to trees and power lines, likely bringing them down in many areas. Travel is heavily discouraged, as roads will not be spared from the potential for ice.

Areas along I-69 will likely see the lightest (but still significant) ice accumulations, ranging from 0.10" to 0.25". A wide swath of the region will pick up between 0.25" to 0.50" of ice, including the Tri-Cities, Mt. Pleasant, and the northern Thumb. Areas north of the Bay and along M-55 are in the bullseye where over 0.50" of ice is likely. Expect widespread power outages, especially in the areas that see the most ice. Also, be prepared for the possibility that the power may be out for an extended period of time, longer than just a few hours. See the included map for the full ice forecast.

Wind

Winds will remain fixed out of the northeast for most of this event, increasing to 25-35 mph. Gusts will easily top 40 mph in many areas, likely over 50 mph along the Lake Huron shoreline.

While the winds will increase the likelihood of downed tree limbs and power lines, they will also push water in off of Lake Huron and cause scattered flooding in our shoreline communities. check that your sump pumps are working, and take measures to protect your home if you live near the shore.

Snow

Snow will be most likely and heaviest across far norther parts of the Mitten. Wet snow may occasionally mix in, or even change over completely at times on the north side of Saginaw Bay. Accumulations of 2"-4" will be possible, with locally higher amounts possible where snow persists. The totals may fluctuate, depending on how much mixed precipitation occurs. Melting may also occur between waves, so the snow may not be on the ground all at once.

Sleet

The occurrence of sleet will complicate matters with regard to both snow and freezing rain. Obviously, a greater degree of sleet would scale back both the ice and snow accumulation, but it would not make for any less dangerous conditions. We would really only be trading in a coating of ice for a blanket of ice pellets. Expect sleet to occasionally mix in with whatever precipitation falls throughout the event.

Finally, you'll want to fuel up and give the generator a test tonight to make sure it is in good working order in the event you lose power. Whether you have a generator or not, make sure to fully charge you cell phones and other essential electronics.

As always, we will continue to monitor this storm's every move. Keep it set to TV5 on air and online for updates.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.