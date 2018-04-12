Winter Storm Watch issued for potential ice storm this weekend

With every forecast issued, you can feel the frustration in Mid-Michigan. And while we're getting a chance for some warm temperatures today, it's merely a tease as another winter-like storm is set to move into the state of Michigan over the weekend.

This forecast will continue to evolve over the next few days as new forecast data becomes available, so be sure to check back with this article often for the latest information as we will continue to update it.

Article Last Updated: 10:15 AM Thursday.

Weather Alerts

Winter Storm Watch: issued for the counties of Alcona, Arenac, Bay, Clare, Gladwin, Huron, Iosco, Isabella, Midland, Ogemaw, Roscommon, Saginaw, Sanilac, and Tuscola from Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon.

For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.

Storm Timeline

The first of the showers will begin on Friday but at this point, everything on Friday looks like plain rain. Farther into the overnight, into Saturday morning when things cool down, things are expected to change quite a bit.

Cooler air will be filtering in from the north, with temperatures falling to the 20s north of the Saginaw Bay for Saturday morning lows, with temperatures around the Tri-Cities and Thumb cooling off around 30.

With that cooler air moving in, it opens the door for rain to change over to sleet, or freezing rain. What falls at your house highly dependent on how our temperatures set up, not only at the surface, but aloft. At this point, know that both are a possibility.

The best chances for impacts from sleet or freezing rain will be in the Winter Storm Watch zones and the chances run through Sunday morning. Saturday night is expected to be cooler than Friday night, which will keep the freezing rain threat going, leading to more ice accumulation.

For now, the Winter Storm Watch does not include the counties near I-69 or Gratiot County. Despite not being included, this region could still see freezing rain, with the best chances of this occurring Saturday night into Sunday morning when temperatures are closer to the 30-32° for lows.

Although not included for now, those counties may be added later, depending on the latest forecast information. Be sure to stay updated!

Expect the storm to keep pushing across the area on Sunday, with still a variety of precipitation types possible, depending on our temperature evolution. Better chances for rain will exist farther south, with sleet and freezing rain possible the farther north you go, perhaps some snow in the far north.

We eventually change over to snow late Sunday night into Monday, with the system finally pulling away during the start of next week.

Impacts

Ice accumulations of .25" to .75" are possible and even if ice does not accumulate on roads, it's possible it may accumulate on elevated surfaces such as trees or power lines.

A gusty northeast wind will also plague the area throughout the weekend, which combined with ice on trees and power lines, could lead to tree damage and power outages. Gusts of 30-40+ MPH will be possible.

Slick roads will also be possible in any areas that experience sleet or freezing rain throughout the weekend, especially on untreated roads and elevated surfaces such as bridges/overpasses and entrance/exit ramps.

It may not be a bad idea to test the generator if you have one, just to make sure you're prepared if we do experience any outages.

