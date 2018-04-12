Registered sex offender accused of looking at child porn on Walmart computer

A registered sex offender is back behind bars after allegedly looking up child pornography at a Mid-Michigan Walmart.

Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main told TV5 that Timothy Powers, 38, was arrested after Mt. Pleasant store employees noticed he was spending a large amount of time at a store demo computer.

When investigators pulled data from that computer, they said they found that multiple child porn sites had been accessed.

Sheriff Main told TV5 that Powers was at the store, located at 4730 Encore Drive, 3-4 days throughout the week, sometimes for up to 2-3 hours.

Powers was convicted in 2011 of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, he was out on parole at the time of his arrest.

Sheriff Main said Powers may have tapped into the store’s Wi-Fi to access the sites. Walmart told CBS affiliate 9and10news.com that they have controls in place to prevent this from happening and are looking into how it happened.

Sheriff Main said there is no indication this happened at any other store.

Powers is currently in the Isabella County jail, charged with possession of child sexually abusive material.

