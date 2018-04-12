Man, 19, charged with possession of child porn

A Mid-Michigan man has been arrested after authorities found child porn on his computer.

Dante Alan Hacker, 19, of Genesee Township is charged with five counts of possession of child sexually abusive material and five counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Investigators arrested Hacker after they learned he was sharing child pornography on the Internet.

Digital evidence was seized from his home, police said.

Hacker was arraigned on April 7.

