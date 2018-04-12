Pieces of the Mighty Mac up for auction!

How would you like to own a piece of Michigan history?

Sections of the Mighty Mac’s original green steel grating are up for grabs by The Mackinac Bridge Authority.

Seven identical pieces, all around 5.5 feet wide, 38 feet long, 5 inches deep, and weighing about 2 tons, are available in an online auction.

The grating was originally coated with lead-based paint, and while much of it is gone due to the wear and tear of 60-years, buyers will have to sign a “Hold Harmless agreement” related to the lead pain and structural condition.

The grating can be cut into two shorter pieces for ease of shipping, but the bid price only includes making one cut.

The auction ends on April 19 at 9 p.m. Click here to make your bid.

