Resident fed up with potholes on Saginaw street

With the impending wintry mix heading towards Mid-Michigan, get ready for more potholes to pop up.

John Acklin, Saginaw resident, said the potholes are bad on S. Michigan Avenue between Dearborn and Fraser Street.

"I don't even drive down it. I'll take the other roads around it," Acklin said.

Acklin drives a smaller car and is afraid driving down S. Michigan will cause an accident to his vehicle. He said the potholes broke ball joints on his other vehicle. Acklin said the city said they won't pay for the damage.

He was so concerned about the pothole problem he appeared before the Saginaw City Council.

"I went two years ago about it. Then I went last year. Then I went again and they still haven't done anything to it," Acklin said.

The director of public services for the city, Phil Karwat, told TV5 a hot patch crew would be out filling the holes on that stretch of road Thursday afternoon.

Acklin said he isn't giving up. He plans on going to city council once again within the next week to let them know just how bad the roadway is.

Karwat also said the issue of repairing S. Michigan Avenue is scheduled to be discusses at the April 16 city council meeting. He hopes the repair work can begin this summer.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.