Mom uses loss of child to help other families going through similar situations

A local woman, spurred by personal tragedy, is helping other families cope with the death of a young child.

Sarah Curtis’ daughter Rebecca died from a genetic condition 12 hours after she was born.

Now Curtis wants to make sure others going through similar issues are taken care of.

“One in four pregnancies end in a loss and you just don’t realize it’s so huge unless it hits so close to home,” Curtis said.

In 2015 Rebecca was born with Edwards’ syndrome, a life-threatening genetic condition.

“A lot of times these babies don’t make it to birth and they won’t survive birth, but she made it to birth. She survived and she lived for 12 hours and then she passed away. I was holding her when she died,” Curtis said.

Curtis said she knew she had to do something. That’s why she started Rebecca’s Reason, a non-profit that helps other families in a similar situation. They help with medical and end-of-life expenses for children under 13-years-old.

“That is the whole purpose of this. I’m trying to just let these parents know that they’re not alone. You know, that we’re here to stand beside them even if they need a shoulder to cry on,” Curtis said. “I feel like I’m doing my daughter proud by helping these other people in this situation.”

In two short years, Rebecca’s Reason has already helped 36 families in Flint and across the country. Their goal is to touch 24 more families by the end of this year, but Curtis said they need help getting the word out.

“When our funds get depleted I have to turn off our requests and that just breaks my heart every time thinking about these people who come to us for help. So eventually, I would just like to pay for everybody that needs assistance and just be their rock if they need it. That’s what we’re here for,” Curtis said.

To help reach this year’s goal, the International Academy of Flint is hosting an alumni basketball game where 90 percent of the ticket sales will go back to Rebecca’s Reason. That game is at 7 p.m. on April 13.

