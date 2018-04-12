Man arrested after animal abuse caught on camera

A Genesee County man has been arrested after a case of animal abuse was caught on camera.

In the video a man is seen picking up a dog by its neck, running across the street with it and slamming the dog into the side of a car.

**Warning: The video may be hard to watch for some audiences. Mobile users click here.**

Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell said the dog belonged to the suspect.

The video was turned into investigators by a witness and the Genesee County Sheriff's Office made contact with the suspect.

The dog in the video was a 4-month-old puppy named Baby, Pickell said.

"The area where the owner kept this puppy was found to be unheated, and contained no food, water, or bedding. The suspect stated to our detective that he was upset that the dog had ran across the street, and that is why he slammed the puppy into the vehicle," Pickell said.

After entering the suspect's house, investigators found one adult female - who was identified as the suspect's girlfriend - and a child - who was identified as the suspect's niece.

Investigators learned of allegations the suspect had physically abused his girlfriend on at least two separate occasions, Pickell said.

One of the detectives also observed two firearms they believed were illegally owned by the suspect, Pickell said.

The suspect was arrested for assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, domestic violence and animal cruelty.

His bond was set at $15,000 and he remains lodged in the Genesee County Jail.

"On a personal and human level, we must continue the fight for increased animal abuse penalties. All too often we see animal abusers graduate to crimes against children and adults. Predatory behavior must be addressed, no matter who is the victim," Pickell said.

