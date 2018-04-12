Disabled woman worried after state ends water bottle distribution

The end of the state supplying free bottled water for the people of Flint did more than just anger them.

It left those with limited means wondering what to do now.

"It breaks my heart. What am I going to do," said Nancy Pfaff, Flint resident.

She is confused, upset and worried about how she's going to get clean water now that the city's bottle distribution sites have run dry.

"I need somebody to bring water to my home," Pfaff said.

She lives alone and is on a fixed income. She has a broken shoulder, other health issues and no transportation.

Pfaff is dependent on the city of Flint delivering water to her house since the crisis began.

She said she received water at her home every week on Monday, but for the past few weeks she hasn't received a shipment at all.

"We need state help. We need federal help," Pfaff said.

Although she is aware of the governor's declaration that Flint's water is clean enough to drink, Pfaff remains doubtful.

She chooses to only use Flint's water for bathing and washing clothes.

"I just don't trust it. I'm sorry. I will never ever drink Flint water," Pfaff said.

