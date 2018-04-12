Teacher pleads no contest in teen's drowning at school pool

A Detroit-area teacher who was blamed for the death of a teenager at a high school pool has pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter.

A 14-year-old boy drowned at East Detroit High School in 2013. Prosecutors say Johnathan Sails was assigned to monitor a remedial swim class but was in the bleachers with his back to the pool when KeAir Swift was struggling.

Online records show Sails pleaded no contest Wednesday in Macomb County court. He'll be sentenced on May 23.

The charge against Sails was thrown out by a judge in 2015. But the Michigan appeals court reinstated the case, saying there was enough evidence to show that Sails was "grossly negligent."

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.