Attorneys for plaintiff criticize Michigan State's statement

Attorneys for the woman suing Michigan State University over the school's response to an alleged sexual assault involving three former basketball players in 2015 say the school "chose to victimize her all over again in the media."

The woman alleges she was sexually assaulted at an off-campus apartment. Her suit alleges that after she told university Counseling Center staff that basketball players were involved, the staff made it clear to her that if she reported it to police "she faced an uphill battle that would create anxiety and unwanted media attention."

The school released a lengthy statement Wednesday saying the woman was treated appropriately by staff at the counseling center, and the school said it found no evidence that she was discouraged from making a Title IX complaint or a complaint to police.

Attorneys Karen Truskowski and Julie Jacot, who represent the woman, responded Thursday in a statement of their own.

