Residents concerned after losing transportation to store

People in a local housing community are upset and searching for answers after a mode of transportation they heavily relied on announced it would no longer be offering its services.

Many who live there are elderly and home-bound. They are left wondering how they will be able to get their food and other essentials.

“I went into shock. You know, we old people depend on that. And when Kroger pulled out of here that really hurt us,” said Catherine Clauss, Saginaw resident.

The 93-year-old is not happy.

“We gotta get to the store. We gotta eat,” Clauss said.

But she still has her sense of humor.

“Gotta get my Depends or two at Walmart,” Clauss said.

Her trip to the store is one of the things she looks forward to most each week. She hops on the Blue Lakes charter bus with her fellow neighbors and rides to the nearby Walmart on Brockway Street.

Those buses will no longer be running after Walmart announced it was pulling the plug.

That left Clauss, and many just like her, feeling like they are being left in the dust.

“It’s too far for me to walk. I’m 93. And that’s too far,” she said.

Jenny Goschke, a social worker for the group of residents, said this will have a significant impact on how many on the folks she looks after.

“Fifty percent or more of our residents use this service at our property alone,” Goschke said.

That’s not counting all the other locations the bus picks up from, as well as the second bus whose services were canceled as well.

The other bus heads to and from the other Walmart on Bay Road.

Goschke wants a fix.

“We need a solution right now,” Goschke said.

The residents are hoping the answer will come from the community.

“If anyone has a heart and soul, I suggest you come and help these seniors because one day you might be in their shoes. Please help them,” said Sandra Navarrette, resident.

TV5 reached out to Walmart and was told ending the shuttle service was “a group decision.” The company would not go into detail as to why.

