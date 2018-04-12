Police: Multiple people shot in Saginaw - WNEM TV 5

Breaking

Police: Multiple people shot in Saginaw

Posted: Updated:
(Source: WNEM) (Source: WNEM)
(Source: WNEM) (Source: WNEM)
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Police are investigating after multiple people were shot in Saginaw Thursday night.

It happened in the area of Tausend and Robinwood.

TV5 has a crew on their way to the scene and will update once we have more information.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.