BREAKING: Woman shot, killed at Kochville Twp. motel - WNEM TV 5

BREAKING: Woman shot, killed at Kochville Twp. motel

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
KOCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly overnight shooting. 

It happened at the Northgate Inn on Bay Road in Kochville Township. 

The victim is a 51-year-old woman, police said. 

The suspect is in custody. 

Stay with TV5 as we continue to gather more details. 

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.