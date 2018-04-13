Legal settlement means lead poisoning testing for Flint children - WNEM TV 5

FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Thousands of kids will soon be able to get tested for lead poisoning and other health issues for free. 

A federal judge signed off on a settlement in a lawsuit filed against Flint schools, the Genesee Intermediate School District, and the State Department of Education. 

Among those who had to say something about the deal was Ariana Hawk. Her son was featured on the cover of TIME magazine for a story on the water crisis. 

"My oldest child, now who is 11, now his behavior is different. I don't want him to fall through the cracks," Hawk said. 

Testing will cost the state more than $4 million. 

The settlement doesn't cover the cost of treatment. 

