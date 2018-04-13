Funeral service held for pets killed in Michigan kennel fire

People gathered to remember the animals lost nearly two weeks after fire tore through a Michigan kennel and killed dozens of pets.

The fire was reported about 4:40 a.m. Friday, March 30 at Storm's Ahead Kennels in Muskegon County's Fruitport Township.

Authorities said about 30 dogs died.

Condolences for the dogs and their families have been pouring in from around the country.

The mass funeral was held at Clock Funeral Home in Muskegon and the owners of Storm's Ahead Kennels started a GoFundMe account to help the families who lost pets in the fire.

An investigation into what caused the fire is still underway.

