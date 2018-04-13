Ohio man creates t-shirt featuring zombie raccoon

Early this week, reports of zombie-like raccoons across Ohio baffled police and attracted national headlines.

Photographer Robert Coggeshall said he was playing with his dogs outside his home last week when one such raccoon approached them. Coggeshall said the animal would stand on its hind legs, show its teeth and fall over backward.

The raccoon Coggeshall saw and 14 others police responded to were euthanized.

Now, one Ohio man is taking advantage of the situation and decided to make t-shirts. He said as soon as he released the shirt, he knew it would do well.

"I kind of joke now, because I said to my brother this is going to be one of our more popular shirts, we're going to get 50 plus shares,” Matt McClure said.

Youngstown Clothing Company has sold shirts for two years. The zombie raccoon shirt has been out for four days and already sold about 300 - one of the best releases the shop has seen.

As for the raccoons, experts are still searching for what's causing the zombie like actions in the animal.

Youngstown Clothing Company will be donating some of the money made from the shirts to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

