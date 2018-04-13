Michigan meteorologist's rant about spring goes viral

You might have noticed spring hasn't been the greatest so far in Michigan, and Meteorologist Garry Frank has been hearing about it.

By Tuesday, he had enough.

"Every time I get done with the 7 Day [Forecast] you guys are like ‘Sigh! Gosh! Ugh!’ Every time. Doesn't matter what time I come on - 4:30, 5:30, 6:30 - and then you expect me to be chipper for five straight hours! It's miserable! I want you guys to say ‘Wow that's great news! It's gonna be 60 on Friday.’ Well, I mean, what do you want me to do? Lie to you? I'll put 70 every day next time."

The Grand Rapids meteorologist shared his frustrations through the rest of his forecast, but kudos to Robb Westaby for following up with traffic, and the best possible response.

"Is he done? That was terrifying!"

Watch the full rant here.

Copyright 2018 CBS News / WXMI. All rights reserved.