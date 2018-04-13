Woman who didn't live with late husband seeks inheritance - WNEM TV 5

Woman who didn't live with late husband seeks inheritance

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
SAGINAW, MI (AP) -

Can a woman inherit from her husband's estate if they lived apart for more than 30 years?

The Michigan Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday in a dispute about the relationship between Maggie Erwin and her late husband, James Erwin Sr. The case could break new ground in estate law.

The Erwins were married in 1968 and had four children, but the Saginaw couple didn't live together after 1976. James Erwin died in 2012 without a will.

Michigan law says a spouse can lose inheritance rights if he or she was "willfully absent" for a year or more. But the law doesn't define "willfully absent."

Maggie Erwin's attorney says she still maintained "emotional bonds" with James Erwin. Valerie Kutz-Otway says it's a "crazy world," and spouses live separately for many reasons.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.