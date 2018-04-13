Protest planned at MSU Board of Trustees meeting

Survivors of former MSU and USA Gymnastics Dr. Larry Nassar are expected to confront the Michigan State University Board of Trustees during it's meeting Friday morning.

This will be the first time Nassar survivors will have addressed the board since learning the University hired a firm to monitor each of their social media accounts.

It's also the first time survivors will speak to trustees since Nassar's former boss, William Strampel was arrested.

Our affiliates at WLNS report allegations surrounding who knew what and when about Larry Nassar has prompted dozens of people from students to parents to survivors of Nassar’s abuse to pack these meetings in an effort to confront the board about their concerns..

Protesters said they’re going to be making their presence known before the trustees set foot in the meeting.

Two women who were sexually abused by Nassar, Morgan McCaul and Kaylee Lorincz, are also scheduled to speak.

More than 200 people say they plan to join them to offer their support, according to WLNS.

