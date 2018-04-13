No one hurt after fire at Flint Twp. apartment complex

No one was hurt after a fire broke out at a Flint Township apartment complex.

The fire was reported just before 7:30 a.m. Friday at Sunbridge Apartments on the 2300 block of Suncrest Drive.

The property manager told TV5 the blaze was contained to one building. No one was hurt. It's unclear how many units were affected.

The fire department is making sure there are no hot spots left, the manager said.

