Employers seek to fill entry-level positions at Baker College job fair

Nearly 30 employers looking to fill entry-level positions will meet with job seekers Friday.

The Flint and Genesee Job and Resource Fair will be held at Baker College of Flint from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is open to adults 18 and over.

It’s offering on-site interviews and a variety of community resources, like health information and services such as resume help and complimentary haircuts.

