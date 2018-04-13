Grand Blanc student arrested after posting threat on social media

The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly overnight shooting.More >
The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly overnight shooting.More >
Police are investigating after one person was shot in Saginaw Thursday night.More >
Police are investigating after one person was shot in Saginaw Thursday night.More >
Get the latest on this weekend's winter storm with our continuously updated forecast discussion!More >
Get the latest on this weekend's winter storm with our continuously updated forecast discussion!More >
You might have noticed spring hasn't been the greatest so far in Michigan, and Meteorologist Garry Frank has been hearing about it.More >
You might have noticed spring hasn't been the greatest so far in Michigan, and Meteorologist Garry Frank has been hearing about it.More >
Trapped in a gold 2002 Honda Odyssey van with his time running short, 16-year old Kyle Plush asked Siri to call 911 and begged the dispatcher for help in a series of emergency calls released by Cincinnati police.More >
Trapped in a gold 2002 Honda Odyssey van with his time running short, 16-year old Kyle Plush asked Siri to call 911 and begged the dispatcher for help in a series of emergency calls released by Cincinnati police.More >
A newly released 911 call of a double-homicide in Washington state reveals the horrifying moment a 7-year-old boy discovered his mother’s body.More >
A newly released 911 call of a double-homicide in Washington state reveals the horrifying moment a 7-year-old boy discovered his mother’s body.More >
Can a woman inherit from her husband's estate if they lived apart for more than 30 years?More >
Can a woman inherit from her husband's estate if they lived apart for more than 30 years?More >
A Detroit-area teacher who was blamed for the death of a teenager at a high school pool has pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter.More >
A Detroit-area teacher who was blamed for the death of a teenager at a high school pool has pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter.More >
A Genesee County man has been arrested after an alleged case of animal abuse was caught on camera.More >
A Genesee County man has been arrested after an alleged case of animal abuse was caught on camera.More >
Police said the incident was “domestic in nature.” One person is in custody. Their name has not been released.More >
Police said the incident was “domestic in nature.” One person is in custody. Their name has not been released.More >