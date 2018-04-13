Do you know who killed De’Quian Gillam? - WNEM TV 5

Do you know who killed De’Quian Gillam?

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: Crime Stoppers Source: Crime Stoppers
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities are offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in a 2016 murder.

The shooting happened about 12:50 a.m. on April 9, 2016 on the 3400 block of Flushing Road in Flint Township.

Investigators said 20-year-old De’Quian Gillam and a 17-year-old girl were shot in the parking lot of a rental hall located in the Diplomat plaza.

The girl survived her injuries, but Gillam was killed.

Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County are offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in Gillam’s murder.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.