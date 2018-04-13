Do you know who killed De’Quian Gillam?

Authorities are offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in a 2016 murder.

The shooting happened about 12:50 a.m. on April 9, 2016 on the 3400 block of Flushing Road in Flint Township.

Investigators said 20-year-old De’Quian Gillam and a 17-year-old girl were shot in the parking lot of a rental hall located in the Diplomat plaza.

The girl survived her injuries, but Gillam was killed.

Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County are offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in Gillam’s murder.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.