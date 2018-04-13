Police: Homeowner shot at teen who was lost, asking for directions

A Michigan homeowner is facing charges after authorities say he shot at a teen who was lost and asking for directions.

Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2200 block of S. Christian Hills Drive after a woman called police at about 8:22 a.m. saying a black male was trying to break into her house and her husband was chasing after him in the yard.

When deputies arrived, they learned the 53-year-old man chased after the 14-year-old teen with a 12-guage shotgun.

The homeowner fired a round toward the fleeing teen, police said. He was not hurt.

The teen was found down the street and told police he missed the bus to Rochester High School and was walking to school when he got lost in the Christian Hills subdivision.

He knocked on the door to ask for directions, police said.

The homeowner was taken to Oakland County Jail pending charges.

