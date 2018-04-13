Detroit cop reassigned after no 'sympathy' for teen in crash

A Detroit police officer has been reassigned for making insensitive remarks at the scene of a fatal ATV crash involving a teenager and state police.

The Detroit Free Press says Aubrey Wade was reassigned after the newspaper showed video to Chief James Craig. Wade is heard saying he has no "sympathy" for Damon Grimes, who crashed an ATV after a state trooper fired a Taser at him last August.

Wade declined to comment. He had no role in the crash but appeared at the scene with other officers. Craig says Wade might have believed that the 15-year-old's injuries weren't life-threatening.

The Free Press acquired video and audio from Detroit police and state police. Trooper Mark Bessner is heard saying, "We tased him, and he crashed out."

Bessner is charged with second-degree murder.

