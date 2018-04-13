Multi-state Salmonella outbreak linked to plant substance kratom

State officials are investigating a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella linked to the consumption of products containing the plant substance kratom.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) said more than 130 people from 38 states have been infected with Salmonella linked to kratom. Those sick include three from Michigan in Kent, Livingston and Monroe counties.

The MDHHS said no deaths have been reported, however, 38 individuals have been hospitalized.

Kratom is plant used as an opioid substitute. It’s also known as Thang, Kakuam, Thom, Ketom and Biak. Those who became sick reported consuming kratom as pills, powder and in tea.

“We are advising Michigan residents not to consume any products containing kratom,” said Dr. Eden Wells, MDHHS chief medical executive. “If you have used kratom and subsequently develop symptoms, please consult your medical provider. In addition, we urge people to consult their health care provider before taking any supplement, especially if they have weakened immune systems, are pregnant, younger than 5 years old or are an older adult.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a mandatory recall for all food products containing powdered kratom manufactured, processed, packed or held by Triangle Pharmanaturals, LLC.

The MDHHS has found Salmonella in the following four kratom-containing product samples purchased online from Herbal-Salvation/Viable Solutions, LLC, in Nampa, ID: Red Vein Bali (Indonesia), Green Horn (Indonesia), Red Vein Sumatra (Indonesia) and Thai Maeng Da, (Thailand).

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, nausea, vomiting and abdominal cramps 12-72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria.

The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment.

