Judge to oversee sexual abuse allegations within Catholic Diocese of Saginaw

A Michigan judge will be overseeing allegations of sexual abuse within the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw.

Rev. Joseph R. Cistone, Bishop of Saginaw, announced Friday he is appointing Judge Michael J. Talbot of the Michigan State Appeals Court as a special independent delegate to assume full authority within the Diocese of Saginaw with regards to all matters involving the alleged sexual abuse of minors and sexual misconduct by clergy and diocesan representatives.

WATCH: Press conference announcing appointment of judge

The announcement comes after Rev. Robert DeLand was charged with sexual misconduct involving three males. The diocese also suspended a priest, Father Ronald Dombrowski, after sexual assault allegations were made against him.

“It is my sincere hope that this step will bring renewed courage to victims — and their families — to come forward with a fuller expectation of fairness, justice, and healing,” Cistone said in a press release.

Cistone said he hopes this shows an effort towards a fresh beginning and create greater trust in the Catholic community.

“It has become increasingly apparent to me that sexual abuse and misconduct issues have produced deep distress and serious doubt for the people of the Diocese of Saginaw, priests and parishioners alike, as well as the broader community,” Cistone said. “I believe we need what I will call a ‘fresh start’… a ‘reboot.’”

Cistone said Talbot will oversee procedures and responses to the sexual abuse of minors — and sexual misconduct issues — involving clergy and other diocesan representatives.

“He will establish specific roles and responsibilities for diocesan representatives including communications to the general public, as well as official responses to media inquiries, and will take the lead on any and all interaction with civil authorities,” Cistone said.

Talbot has been a judge since 1978 and, since 1998, a member of the State Appeals Court. In 2013, he was appointed by the Michigan Supreme Court to overhaul Detroit’s 36th District Court. In 2015, he was named Chief Judge of Michigan’s Appeals Court.

Talbot’s current term runs until Jan. 1, 2021, but he has announced his plans to retire on April 25 of this year.

Talbot said he plans to get to work right away.

“I’m confident I can help the Diocese of Saginaw work towards the ‘fresh start’ needed,” he said.

Police recently raided three of the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw’s properties following arrest of DeLand.

The searches were conducted at the diocesan offices, the home of Bishop Cistone, and the Rectory at the Cathedral of Mary of the Assumption in Saginaw.

