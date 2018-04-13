Lakeshore Flood Watch: Bay & Tuscola counties

As if the rain, snow, sleet, and ice weren't enough this weekend, a Lakeshore Flood Watch has now been issued for Bay and Tuscola counties from 8 AM Saturday through 8 AM Sunday.

A strong and persistent northeasterly wind throughout the weekend is expected to cause high waves and water levels along the Bay and Tuscola shorelines.

Lakeshore flooding is a threat that could be lost in the shuffle this weekend with plenty of focus on the potentially significant ice event. If you're located along the Lake Huron or Saginaw Bay shoreline and are in a flood prone area, make sure you're taking any necessary precautions.

Be sure to stay updated on the latest information. We'll have you covered on-air and online throughout the weekend. You can find additional weather warning/watch/advisory information on our Weather Alerts page.

