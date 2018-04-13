Police investigating robbery at Saginaw credit union - WNEM TV 5

Police investigating robbery at Saginaw credit union

Posted: Updated:
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Police Chief Bob Ruth confirmed officers are investigating a robbery at a credit union.

On Friday, Feb. 13 at 11:40 a.m., officers were sent to the Saginaw County Employees Credit Union at 1700 Court St.

Police closed down nearby roads and brought a K-9 unit to the scene.

Police said the suspected man gave the teller a note asking for money and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said the man did not display a weapon or say that he was carrying one.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.