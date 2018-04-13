Police investigating robbery at Saginaw credit union

Police Chief Bob Ruth confirmed officers are investigating a robbery at a credit union.

On Friday, Feb. 13 at 11:40 a.m., officers were sent to the Saginaw County Employees Credit Union at 1700 Court St.

Police closed down nearby roads and brought a K-9 unit to the scene.

Police said the suspected man gave the teller a note asking for money and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said the man did not display a weapon or say that he was carrying one.

