Veterinarian arrested after office searched by police, animal control

Veterinarian arrested after office searched by police, animal co - WNEM TV 5

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Police arrested a veterinarian after they searched her office in Saginaw.

On April 13, at 9 a.m., Saginaw police officers and Saginaw County Animal Control executed a search warrant at veterinarian Virginia Lei’s office at 2737 Davenport.

Leis was arrested and released pending further investigation.

TV5 is working to bring you more information on this story.

