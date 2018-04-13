Traffic alert: Left lane of WB US-10 closed at I-75 due to crash - WNEM TV 5

Traffic alert: Left lane of WB US-10 closed at I-75 due to crash

(Source: MDOT) (Source: MDOT)
BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

The left lane of westbound US-10 is closed at I-75 in Bay County due to a crash.

The crash was reported at 2:51 p.m.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

TV5 will update once we have more information.

